Pro- Palestine Demonstration Held In Cape Town As International Court Of Justice Opens Hearing

PRO-PALESTINE DEMONSTRATION HELD IN CAPE TOWN AS ICJ OPENS HEARING

South African legal experts, academics, lawyers and Pro-Palestine organisations picketed Thursday (Jan. 11) outside Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

The move was a show of solidarity for the nation’s delegation appearing before the International Court of Justice. South Africa wants the court order Israel to halt its deadly campaign.

“South Africa brought its application to be able to ensure that there is a ceasefire and that Israel is actually committing these acts of genocide. In addition to that we all know that the court in itself consists of 15 members of different countries and that South Africa and Israel has also appointed additional judges to be able to serve on the bench,” Seeham Samaai, attorney and Director of Women’s Legal Centre said.

“We are hoping that in the next month the order, that the remedies which we have asked, that we are given those remedies. And then from there we will go into the main application.”

In Cape Town’s Bo Kaap neighbourhood, residents showed support for the Palestinian people with a range of murals and by flying Palestinian flags outside their homes.

Resident Osman said the reason they show solidarity with Palestine is because they come from a past of Apartheid [African News]