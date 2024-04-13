Probe as Liberian ex-president George Weah’s asset papers leaked

Liberia’s House of Representatives is investigating how former President George Weah’s asset declaration documents were leaked to the public.

All senior government officials in the country, including presidents, are mandated to declare their wealth upon taking office before the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (Lacc).

It is meant to ensure public officials avoid conflicts of interest and illicit wealth accumulation. But such declarations don’t need to be made public.

The former president’s asset declaration documents are said to have been leaked to the public without his consent.

“Weah’s asset declaration form is now all in the public space and on various platforms,” Frank Saah Foko, a local legislator, said.

He said publishing the former president’s declared assets without his consent was illegal.

It is not clear who leaked them but legislators have summoned senior Lacc officials over the leak. They are expected to appear before the lawmakers on Tuesday.

In February, President Joseph Boakai, who won the November presidential run-off election defeating Mr Weah, declared his assets vowing to fight corruption in the country.

Mr Weah’s presidency was plagued with accusations of corruption and faced criticism for the excesses of senior officials.

After Mr Boakai’s inauguration in January, he asked former officials to turn over government assets they had in their possession “without delay and hesitation”.