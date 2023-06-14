PROBE EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLINGS BY POLICE-HAIMBE

Justice Minister, MULAMBO HAIMBE has called on the Police Public Complaints Commission, -PPCC- to investigate and bring to account people involved in extra-judicial killings in the country.

Mr. HAIMBE says there is need to undertake an exercise on all extra- judicial killings and cases of sexual assaults that occur when suspects are in cells.

He says individuals who find themselves on the wrong side of the law should be held accountable, saying police officers are not above the law.

Mr. HAIMBE was speaking in Lusaka today, when the PPCC called on him.

And PPCC Chairperson, ZUNGA SIAKALIMA appealed to Members of Parliament and Councilors to assist in sensitizing members of the public about the existence of the Commission.

Mr. SIAKALIMA explained that the PPCC Act mandates town clerks and council secretaries in districts to receive complaints from the public and submit them to the Commission for further action.

He bemoaned lack of transport for the PPCC to execute its work efficiently, adding that the Commission relies on the good will of other government institutions for transport.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Ministry of Justice Public Relations Unit.