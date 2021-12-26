Prof. Clive Chirwa helps solve a landing sequencing glitch on the James Webb Telescope

The scientists’ work spans nearly two decades, including about a decade of delays, numerous technical challenges and a hurricane that almost derailed a testing round.

It culminated with Saturday’s launch.

It’s a more than 13,000-pound telescope that must unfold while in space and work in cryogenic temperatures.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched in Kourou, French Guiana, on South America’s northern coast.

It is a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has observed distant stars and galaxies for more than 30 years but can’t see the first galaxies formed in the universe as Webb will be able to.

Prof. Clive Chirwa announced that he was part of the thousands of scientists that have contributed to the James Webb.

He stated that he was tasked to resolve a landing sequence issue.

Congratulations to Prof. Chirwa for this milestone.

Professor Clive Chirwa writes:

May I inform my follow engineers that the James Webb Space Telescope Mission to explore the earliest Stars and Galaxies has lifted off…. The project was over budget for a simple reason that NASA could not solve the landing sequence problem. But when they approached Professor Clive Chirwa, he offered the solution. Fellows you have seen the 3-D printing of some of the components that have gone to space on this mission. May I thank my chipata dad and my chinsali mum for bringing me to earth and giving me this opportunity to contribute to mankind and to the engineering knowledge at the highest level. May I also thank my heritage from Mufulira. This is the seventh product I have sent to space through NASA and AEROSPECIALE This has been most gratifying because it was the most difficult. Given 3 months to deliver. Thank you and best regards.

Professor Clive Chirwa.