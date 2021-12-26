Prof. Clive Chirwa helps solve a landing sequencing glitch on the James Webb Telescope
The scientists’ work spans nearly two decades, including about a decade of delays, numerous technical challenges and a hurricane that almost derailed a testing round.
It culminated with Saturday’s launch.
It’s a more than 13,000-pound telescope that must unfold while in space and work in cryogenic temperatures.
The James Webb Space Telescope launched in Kourou, French Guiana, on South America’s northern coast.
It is a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has observed distant stars and galaxies for more than 30 years but can’t see the first galaxies formed in the universe as Webb will be able to.
Prof. Clive Chirwa announced that he was part of the thousands of scientists that have contributed to the James Webb.
He stated that he was tasked to resolve a landing sequence issue.
Congratulations to Prof. Chirwa for this milestone.
Professor Clive Chirwa writes:
May I inform my follow engineers that the James Webb Space Telescope Mission to explore the earliest Stars and Galaxies has lifted off…. The project was over budget for a simple reason that NASA could not solve the landing sequence problem. But when they approached Professor Clive Chirwa, he offered the solution. Fellows you have seen the 3-D printing of some of the components that have gone to space on this mission. May I thank my chipata dad and my chinsali mum for bringing me to earth and giving me this opportunity to contribute to mankind and to the engineering knowledge at the highest level. May I also thank my heritage from Mufulira. This is the seventh product I have sent to space through NASA and AEROSPECIALE This has been most gratifying because it was the most difficult. Given 3 months to deliver. Thank you and best regards.
Professor Clive Chirwa.
Nomba chamutwala naku ma telescope!! KanShi ni Professor wachine uyu
Talk about blowing your own trumpet. This guy is a fraud! He writes as if he works for NASA. He should stick to minibuses!!
Awe nimwe jealous down. We should feel proud of the achievement of our own. Just his involvement with the James Webb Telescope is a great achievement.
Aaaaah! this dude is all over, kanshi ninshi apanga, te fya ma Buses bushe?
This Malawian impostor is really pompous. Show us the letter of invitation from NASA asking you to solve their engineering problems. From car crash investigations to rocket science! Chirwa you are nuts!
This man is not as good as he thinks he is. His credits are highly questionable.
His claims in this article do not seem credible.
How can the whole project be over budget because of landing sequence? The problem he claims he solved in 3 months? Keep dreaming my friend.
This is not how true scientists behave. Who is he trying to impress? Him and that Mwenda are not good role models. Komboni mentality is tattooed in them.