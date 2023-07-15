LATEST: PROF. GEOFFREY LUNGWANGWA, SPUKI MULEMWA AND 200 OTHERS JOIN UPND.
Nalikwanda- Friday 14, 2023
FORMER Nalikwanda member of parliament Pro Geoffrey Lungwangwa has re-joined the governing UPND
Under the MMD government, Lungwangwa served as a minister of Education
Socialist Party Coordinator for Western Province Spuki Mulemwa has also joined UPND.
Lungwangwa and Spuki and 200 others were received by UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda in Nalikwanda today
These are vultures and scavengers looking for their next meal. No guiding principles, just following their stomachs.
Why didn’t they stand up and join UPND when it was in opposition and the going was rough?
UPND should screen applications for membership, not just accepting every traitor who wants to fill their belly.
Continue embracing losers, we will throw you out like we threw PeeEfu out. Let’s have quality membership, not rotten groundnuts spoiling everything.
Bo Imenda, have you run out of ideas to grow your party? You have embarked on the same destructive path as MMD and PF before you. These meaningless defections might stroke your ego but they mark the beginning of the end for UPND.
The chaff that you are gathering around you will only hasten the demise of your party. Why do you need traitors like Lungwangwa or Spuki? They have no principles and their god is their stomach. You even put up a big show for them! What treachery!!
If they were genuine, they should have joined quietly. We are tired of unprincipled politicians.
Scavengers people without shame. Defections for politics of the belly. The defectors will not add any value to UPND apart from the same rhetoric and old style of colonial politics. These are same the people who displayed fake hore worshipping to former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. They do the same to any other political party that will come into power after the UPND. It is not news worthy reporting.
Some of us were feed up with DNA spokes person’s kind of politics. Not again!!
Bamuselela kwa kabaa. Professor in idiocy. Sold out for bill 10 with a few pieces of silver.
Well done. You have finally convinced us that you are not different. How can two walk together unless they agree.