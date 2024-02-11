PROF. TRYWELL KALUSOPA IS THE NEW DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLOR FOR UNZA INCHARGE OF RESEARCH AND INNOVATION.

Prof Professor Trywell Kalusopa is a renowned academician who has worked at Universities in Namibia and South Africa. His research focus is digital governance and labour markets.

Previously he served as President of the lecturers and researchers union (UNZALARU) in 2002-2003.

About Prof. Kalusopa

Was a full professor at the University of Namibia.

He has previously worked at the University of Zambia, University of Namibia and University of Zululand, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

He is an established senior academic and prolific researcher who boasts of an impressive and sustained research profile evidenced by several refereed journal articles; edited books, book chapters, public conference papers, technical and public policy reports and non-refereed monographs with a wide geographical spread of national, regional and international coverage.

His current research focus is digital government, digital records management and labour market information systems.

He possesses progressive, dynamic and diversified leadership experience gained by working in numerous leading positions such as: lead researcher; lead consultant; director of education & research of a regional labour organisation in the SADC, departmental co-ordinator of post-graduate programmes on research and ethics; board member of African Labour Research Network (ALRN), board member of African Labour Research & Education Institute (ALREI), steering committee member of the Rights-Based Social Protection – Africa Region and is the founding executive director of the Zambia Institute for Labour Research & Development (ZILARD)

EXPERIENCE

Professor

University of Namibia

Jul 2018 – 5 years 8 months

Windhoek, Namibia

Prof. Trywell Kalusopa currently works at the University of Namibia (UNAM) and also serves as a Research Fellow at the University of Zululand (UNIZULU), South Africa.

He is rated by the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa as an established senior academic and researcher and his main current research interests are: digital records management; digital preservation and curation; digital government; and labour market information systems.

He holds a PhD in Information Science from the University of South Africa (UNISA) with a focus on labour market information systems (LMIS).

He has also received the ILO certification of three ILO modular diplomas in labour research, labour standards, employment; social security/social protection and LMIS.

He once served as associate professor at the University of Zululand, University of Botswana and as lecturer and HOD at the University of Zambia.

He has mentored and successfully supervised and continues to supervise PhD and master’s students in six different universities in Southern Africa (University of Zambia, University of Botswana, University of South Africa, University of Zululand, University of Namibia and University of Cape Town).

He has a deep and varied professional community outreach involvement as editorial member and reviewer to distinguished books and journals globally.

He possesses progressive, dynamic and diversified leadership experience gained by working in numerous leading positions such as: lead researcher; lead consultant; director of education/research of a regional labour organisation (SATUCC) in SADC; departmental co-ordinator of post-graduate programmes on research and ethics; board member of African Labour Research Network (ALRN), board member of African Labour Research & Education Institute (ALREI), steering committee member on the Rights-Based Social Protection (Africa) and founding executive director of the Zambia Institute for Labour Research & Development (ZILARD)

Associate Professor

University of Botswana

Jan 2004 – Dec 2015 12 years

University of Botswana

Teaching, research and consultancy in records/information management

Education & Research Director

Southern Africa Trade Union Co-ordination Council (SATUCC)

Jan 2003 – Dec 2003 1 year

He once worked as Education/Research Secretary at the Southern African Trade Union Co-ordination Council (SATUCC) where he did research, designed and implemented education and training programmes for the labour movement in the SADC region. SATUCC now has 21 national trade union centres which together command over 5 million organized workers in the SADC region.

Lecturer/HoD/Union President

University of Zambia

Jul 1994 – Jan 2003 8 years 7 months

Teaching, research and consultancy in information management. Was Head of Department (2001 – 2003) and President of the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU)

EDUCATION

University of Zambia

Bachelor of Arts degree Joint major (Information Studies, Political Science/Public Administration)

1987 – 1991

Information Studies

Addis Ababa University, School of Information Studies for Africa (SISA)- Master of Science (MS) Information Science

1992 – 1994

Msc. in Information Science

University of South Africa – Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Information Science (labour market/support information systems)

2008 – 2011

PhD in Information