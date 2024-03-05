PROLONGED DRY SPELL HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH PRESIDENT HH- Nevers Mumba

PROLONGED DRY SPELL HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH PRESIDENT HH

The politicization of the prolonged dry spell by some opposition political parties speaks volumes about the calibre of individuals leading these political groupings.

Any right-thinking person would wonder how the prevailing situation can be blamed on President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration. In his last week’s address, President Hichilema called on all citizens to put politics aside and work together to mitigate the effects of the El Niño. This is a natural occurrence which can befall any nation like it has befallen Zambia and the opposition leaders making a fuss out of this situation for political mileage, know in their inner recesses of their hearts that this has nothing to do with President Hichilema and his administration.

With hindsight, even in when a calamity such as this occurred in villages, people would put their differences aside to attend to the situation at hand. This unity of purpose is what we need at a difficult time like this.

Further, we are consoled by the commitment of $1.6 billion by the African Export -Import Bank- Afreximbank to Zambia towards development financing to strengthen the country’s food security among other economic activities. This couldn’t have come at a better time than this.

The donation is a clear demonstration of our cooperating partners’ confidence in the New Dawn Administration and an endorsement of the fiscal discipline, prudence and clearly defined development agenda for the nation.

Zambia is in safe and secure hand and together, we shall overcome.

Nevers Mumba

UPND National Youth Media Director