Prophecy made by Nostradamus for 2024 “came true within hours of the new year”

Nostradamus predicted something bad would happen in 2024, and it has already come true at the beginning of the year.

Known as the ‘prophet of doom’, a French astrologer from the 16th century predicted things like the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, and even Bitcoin.

He wrote his ideas about the future in a book called ‘Les Propheties’ in 1555. Some people think he predicted the big earthquake in Japan, even though his writing is not very clear.

The prophet said that the Earth will become very dry and then there will be big floods.

He also said that in 2024 there will be a big shortage of food because of an earthquake.

It is one of the worst disasters ever in the country and some people think it was predicted by Nostradamus.

Another famous psychic, Baba Vanga from Bulgaria, also seems to have foretold the disaster in Japan, where at least 84 people died.

She predicted that the weather would get worse and there would be many disasters during the year. But she wasn’t sure about it.

Vanga became well-known in Europe for predicting the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana‘s death, 9/11 in New York, and even her own death on August 11, 1996, at the age of 85, according to her followers.

Many people are searching for survivors of the New Year’s Day earthquake. They want to save as many people as they can before Thursday afternoon.

“We need to keep working hard to save people, even after 72 hours after the disaster,” said Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida at a press conference.