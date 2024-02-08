PROPHET ABRAHAM ANGEL ISRAEL NABBED





LUSAKA, February 7, 2024 – Police at Lusaka Central Station have apprehended and detained Pastor Abraham Lloyd Mulenga, aged 32, also known as Prophet Abraham Angel Israel, the leader of Angelic Ministry Church in Lusaka.



The arrest was made in connection with an incident that occurred on February 6, 2024 around 20:00 hours along Cairo road in Lusaka.



Pastor Mulenga was taken into custody for allegedly conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.



It is alleged that he entered Shoprite along Cairo road with a group of approximately 100 youths, whom he had rounded up earlier purportedly to clean the town center.



Subsequently, Mr. Mulenga accompanied the group into the same shop with the intention of purchasing food for them.



However, he failed to settle the bill, leading to the intervention of the authorities.



The suspect is currently detained at Lusaka Central Police Station and will face charges related to the offense of Conduct Likely to Cause a Breach of the Peace.



Additionally, it has been discovered that Mr. Mulenga is facing another case at Chawama Police Station, where he is alleged to have committed the offense of Obtaining Money by False Presences.



Following due process, the suspect will be transferred to Chawama Police Station to answer for the charges brought against him.



The Zambia Police Service is committed to maintaining law and order in our communities.



We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activities.



The legal process will be followed to ensure justice is served.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.