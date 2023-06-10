Prophet Bushiri to buy maize at K560 per kg

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who announced last month that his farm will produce 10,000 metric tonnes of maize, has said he will buy 5000 tonnes of maize from farmers at K560 per kilogram.

Bushiri who is Goshen Trust visionaire has said the maize will be purchased from the local farmers starting from 12 June to August 12 this year.

In a statement, the Goshen Trust has said it will buy 5000 metric tons of white Non-GMO maize that meets certain standard specifications which include that the maize should have been produced in 2022 and 2023 and should have moisture content of maximum 12.5 percent, among others.

“Our price is K560 per kilogram and the sale will be on the first come-first-serve principle within the slated period above. Payment will be on upon delivery,” reads the statement in part.

In April this year, Goshen Trust launched its various products in the city of Mzuzu.

The products include Goshen Cola, Goshen Satellite, Goshen perfume, Goshen Farms and the two technologies namely The Jesus Nation app and Major 1 Chat.

.

“We have a big maize farm in Mchinji which has its first harvest in two months. We have the perfume, we have the cola, we have an energy drink, we have a Satellite with special and affordable decoders, and we have the technologies,” said Bushiri ahead of the launch.

Bushiri emphasized that Goshen City as a destination in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, will open its first phase in December this year, with the second phase slated for December next year.

Bushiri returned to Malawi in 2020 when he and his wife Mary Bushiri fled South Africa where they face charges such as fraud and money laundering.