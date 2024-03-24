PROPHET FAILS TO LOCATE CHARM AFTER COURT ORDER

A prophet who confidently told Matero Local Court that he would shame the man he accused of practising wizardry by exposing his charms failed to do so after the court accorded him the chance.

Patrick Mpasi, 41, of Chipwende village in Chibombo District, was dragged to court by Willard Nyanwa, 31, after he accused him of being a wizard and of sleeping with women in their sleep.

The prophet, of Reward in Faith Ministries, accused Nyanwa of being a wizard during an overnight prayer meeting which was held at Chongela farm.

The ‘defamation of character’ case came up before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga on Tuesday, 12 March, 2024.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Magistrate Mulenga adjourned the matter to Thursday, March 21 for a site visit at Chongela farm.

The court arrived at Chongela farm around 14:28 hours. Prophet Mpasi and his team were spotted praying in the vehicle before coming out for the much anticipated show down.

“I will not change my statement. I stand by what I said in court that Nyanwa is a wizard who transforms into animals and he sleeps with women.

According to what God is telling me now, Nyanwa relocated his charms on Saturday, March 17, 2024. He also placed some charms in our way,” prophet Mpasi said.