PROPHET FAILS TO SHOW UP FOR JUDGEMENT

A prophet who failed to expose the charms of the man he accused of being a wizard who sleeps with women in their sleep did not turn up in court for judgment in the matter.

And Reward in Faith Ministries, the church that invited prophet Patrick Mpasi to an overnight meeting where he prophesied that William Nyanwa was a wizard has regretted inviting him.

In this matter, Mr Nyanwa, 31, sued prophet Mpasi, 41, of Chipwende village in Chibombo District, was dragged to court by Willard Nyanwa for defamation of character.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga warned Reward in Faith Ministries overseer pastor Moses Phiri and other RFM leaders that she would issue a bench warrant against them if they failed to bring prophet Mpasi to court on April 02, 2024.

After the court ruling, pastor Phiri told Sunday Mail that the church regrets ever inviting prophet Mpasi for an overnight prayer meeting.

“I haven’t communicated with him since the site visit. I think he should have consulted with the church leadership before prophesying about Mr Nyanwa,” he said.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail