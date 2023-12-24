Prophet Rodgers Mkandawire arrested for raping a woman who sought prayers from him

Jenda police have nabbed Prophet Rodgers Mkandawire of God Will Provide Ministry for allegedly raping a woman who sought prayers from him so that she could bear a child.

Jenda police spokesperson Macfaren Mseteka said the incident happened on Wednesday when the woman, who has been married for three months, went to the Prophet’s church to seek prayers for her to conceive.

Prophet Mkandawire allegedly took the woman to a separate room at the church, where he reportedly told her that she had been bewitched and rubbed her private parts with ashes before raping her.

The police publicist said the woman reported the matter to her husband and the police, who later arrested the prophet.

He has been charged with the offense of rape.

Mkandawire hails from Chabwachabwa village, Traditional Authority Mthwalo, in Mzimba district.

Source:ZBS