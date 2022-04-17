Nigerian Prophet Andrew ejimadu popularly known as Prophet Seer1 has hinted that all relationships that are shared on social media especially Facebook and WhatsApp are half dead.

Prophet Seer1 said this through a facebook post attracting mixed reactions among his followers.

“Once your relationship enters social media, it’s half way dead.

People with beautiful relationships do not post their partners on social media because they treasure it so much that they avoid drama by all means.

“Posting your partner on social is inviting unnecessary drama into your relationship,” wrote Prophet Seer1.