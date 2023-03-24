PROPHET WITH ‘ILOMBA’ PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO THEFT OF MEMORY CARD, K3, 500….

THERE was drama Friday afternoon at the Mazabuka Magistrate Court as the 24-year-old male who reportedly fed an ‘ilomba’ at the Mazabuka Police Station cells appeared in court carrying a bag containing the African Sea snake.

Byta FM Mazabuka Court Beat Journalist reports that Joshua Tembo, who claims to be a Prophet of The Zion Church, last week shocked Police officers after he publicly fed the Sea Snake which is locally known as an ‘ilomba’.

Tembo, who is a resident of Mandevu Township in Lusaka is charged with theft contrary to Section 272 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He took plea before Magistrate Body Nyambe, who asked him to open the bag and show the court what he was carrying in the black laptop bag.

Tembo however refused to remove the ilomba and only showed the court a red church gown, a cross with some beads wrapped around it along with two wooden objects.

He further told the court that he was a Prophet and that he has been praying for suspects in the police cells from the day he was taken into custody.

Tembo is alleged to have stolen four pairs of shoes, an itel mobile phone, memory card, a small radio set and K3, 500 cash, all together valued at K8, 900, the property of Sergeant Phiri.

Magistrate Nyambe has since adjourned the matter to 27th March, 2023 for commencement of trail.