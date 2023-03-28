PROTESTORS WARNED: MWIIMBU SAYS GOVERNMENT WON’T ALLOW ANARCHY

AS the country co-hosts the Democracy Summit and also hosts United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, Government has warned against schemes to bring confusion during the two events.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says Government is aware of unjustified schemes by some groups to create anarchy during the two events.

Mr Mwiimbu said in a statement yesterday that the schemes are being fomented by people with selfish motives bent on embarrassing the head of State and the nation at large.

“Let us be proud of the values and principles we are known for,” he said. “Anarchy is foreign to our land.