“PROVOCATION DOES LEAD TO VIOLENCE: A CASE OF PRESIDENT SEAN TEMBO”

By Ntazana Mutungwa Musukuma

NOT TO ENCOURAGE VIOLENCE BUT WE NOW FULLY UNDERSTAND WHY PANGA-ARMED PF THUGS BEAT PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PEP) PRESIDENT MR SEAN TEMBO.

PRESIDENT TEMBO IS EXTREMELY PROVOCATIVE! HE WILL NOT STOP INSULTING UNTIL CONFINED TO A WHEEL-CHAIR THROUGH THOUROUGH BEATINGS.

MINUTES AFTER HE WAS BATTERED BADLY BY BRUTAL PF THUGS, FOR INSTANCE, HE WAS UNABLE TO INSULT SINCE HIS FOUL MOUTH WAS ABLY PARALYZED BY THE HEAVY BEATINGS. IN THAT MOMENT, THE PF HOOLIGAN BEATINGS TOOK AWAY PRESIDENT TEMBO’S ABILITY TO INSULT. WHAT A WAY TO STOP HIM FROM INSULTING!

SOMETIMES, VIOLENCE IS TRIGGERED BY PROVOCATION. PRESIDENT TEMBO IS REALLY PROVOCATIVE! THEREFORE, WE WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT HE HAS AGAIN BEEN BEATEN MERCILESSLY BY THOSE HE INSULTS DAILY. WE WOULD SIMPLY SAY, “NIVOZIFUNILA.”

NOTE THAT WE ARE NOT SUPPORTING VIOLENCE. WHAT WE ARE SAYING IS THAT PROVOCATION DOES LEAD TO VIOLENCE, SO LET US ALL AVOID PROVOKING ONE ANOTHER TO IN-TURN AVOID VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY.

IF PRESIDENT TEMBO VALUED PEACE OR HATED VIOLENCE, HE WOULD AVOID PROVOKING OTHERS IN HIS POLITICKING. TO CREATE A BETTER, PEACEFUL WORLD FOR ALL OF US, LET’S ALL ENDEAVOR TO BE PEACE-MAKERS OR INDEED MAKERS OF PEACE, UNLIKE PRESIDENT TEMBO.

WE SAY NO TO VIOLENCE BUT FIRST WE SAY NO TO PROVOCATION. THE LATTER TENDS TO LEAD TO THE FORMER.