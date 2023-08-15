PSG’s Mbappe Saga Takes a New Turn: Reintegration and Renewal Talks Begin

The ongoing Kylian Mbappe saga has witnessed another intriguing twist, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has officially reinstated him into their first-team squad, according to a club statement.

The statement affirms, “Following very constructive, positive talks between the club and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into the first-team training squad this morning.”

Initially, the forward had signaled his intention not to extend his contract with the club beyond 2024, a move that had fueled speculation of a potential pre-agreement with Real Madrid next year.

In a further twist, reports from multiple sources in France suggest that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s president, is making his way to the club’s training ground for discussions centered around a potential contract renewal for Mbappe.

The renewed contract is purportedly being tailored to accommodate an ‘exit clause,’ affording Mbappe the option to leave Paris at a specific juncture while his contract remains active.

As this ever-evolving saga unfolds, the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s future seems far from over. For more on this development, you can find additional information on Tribuna.com’s coverage