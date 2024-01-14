PUBLIC AND PRIVATE COLLEGES OF EDUCATION OPENING DEFFERED TO 29TH JANUARY 2024.

Lusaka 13th January 2024

The Ministry of Education has announced that government has postponed the opening of public and private Colleges of Education to 29th of January, 2024.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary – Administration Ms. Noriana Muneku has announced this in Lusaka Saturday 13th January 2024.

Ms Muneku said on 4th January, 2024, the Minister of Education, Hon. Douglas M. Syakalima, MP, announced the postponement of opening of primary and secondary schools for the first term from 8th to 29th January, 2024 due to increased cholera cases.

“The public is hereby informed that government has decided to extend a similar postponement to public and private Colleges of Education.” Ms. Muneku said.

She reiterated that all Colleges will therefore have their opening dates moved to the 29th of January, 2024.

She said all Principals of public and private Colleges of Education are therefore advised to comply with this directive.

The Permanent Secretary said the first term holiday for Colleges of Education under the Ministry of Education will only run for two (2) weeks instead of four (4) weeks.

“This implies that the Colleges of Education will close on 26th April, 2024 and open on 13th May, 2024 for the second term as scheduled.” Ms Munwku said

The Education Permanent Secretary said during the extended holiday all College Principles are advised to ensure that their respective institutions are thoroughly cleaned and install all hygiene requirements before the said date of opening.