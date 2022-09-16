PUBLIC PASSENGER TRANSPORT SECTOR TO SUFFER HUGE SETBACK AFTER REMOVAL OF FUEL SUBSIDIES

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Buses and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia-BTOAZ says the expected removal of fuel subsidies will negatively impact the public passenger transport sector.

The Ministry Of Energy has announced it will not extend waivers to oil marketing companies beyond 30thSeptember 2022.

Reacting to this development, BTOAZ Spokesperson Amis Daudi says the public passenger transport sector will suffer a huge setback including the business volumes which may shrink drastically.

Mr. Daudi anticipates that the removal of waivers may cause an upward adjustment of fuel which would lead to transport fare increases and result in a drastic increase in the cost of doing business for the public passenger transport sector.

