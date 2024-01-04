PUBLIC PROTECTOR CONCERNED WITH REPORTS OF UNLAWFUL IMPOUNDING OF MOTOR VEHICLES BY POLICE

Lusaka, Thursday 4th January, 2024

The Public Protector Mrs. Caroline Sokoni

has noted with concern reports of the increase in unlawful impounding of motor vehicles by some traffic police Officers.

The Public Protector notes that the impounding of motor vehicles by Zambia

Police has increased even in circumstances where the offense committed is not impoundable under the law.

Mrs. Sokoni has observed that in most cases members of the public are law-abiding and are willing to pay fines that go into government coffers.

However, some traffic police officers prefer impounding vehicles as a scheme to solicit

bribes from inconvenienced motorists.

The Public Protector notes that the act by traffic police officers is obstructing

the government’s fight against maladministration and corruption when law

enforcement officers must not be the ones who cause these vices to flourish.

Mrs. Sokoni says as an institution mandated by the law to ensure adherence to processes and procedures in public institutions, the Office of the Public Protector will not allow a few officers under the Traffic Department dent the

image of the Zambia Police Service due to their failure to follow the laid down procedures when carrying out their duties.

She has called on the Zambia Police Service Traffic Officers to be professional and avoid procedural improprieties as they execute their duties that lead to the impounding of motor vehicles without proper justification and victimization of members of the public.

The Public Protector has also appealed to members of the public who havebeen victims of police impounding their vehicles for questionable reasons to obtain the name and service number of police officers and the police station manning the roadblock and report to the Office of the Public Protector or the Police Public Complaints Commission.