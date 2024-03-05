PUBLIC PROTECTOR DISMISSES REPORTS OF TRIBAL CLEANSING IN THE CIVIL SERVICE

The Public Protector, Mrs. Caroline Sokoni wishes to inform the nation that the statement published in some sections of the media alleging that the Office of the Public Protector conducted investigations in the civil service bordering on discrimination on the basis of tribe or purported ethnic cleansing is untrue.

Mrs. Sokoni has clarified that the institution has not received any complaint nor has it initiated any investigation on discrimination on the basis of tribe in the civil service. Therefore, the published statement that the Office of the Public Protector conducted a probe and its investigations revealed that there is ethnic cleansing in the civil service is false and irresponsible and should not be

entertained by any well-meaning citizen. “I would like to assure members of the public and other concerned stakeholders that no report of such a nature exists at the Office of Public Protector and the allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves,”

Mrs. Sokoni said.

The Ombudsman has revealed that what the institution is currently

investigating is the indefinite placement of some civil servants and public officials on holding at the Public Service Management Division (PSMD). This is in contravention of cabinet circular number two (2) of 2022 titled “Measures to improve programme implementation and service delivery in public service,” which prohibits surrendering of officers by Heads of Ministries and public institutions.

Mrs. Sokoni has since assured members of the Public and other stakeholders that the findings of this investigations will be made public once concluded.

The Public Protector has explained that the Office of the Public Protector has laid down communication procedures from the time it commences an investigation to the point it produces the final report. Members of the public would wish to know that the Public Protector only makes the findings of any investigation public once affected parties have been notified of the final findings.

She has also urged the media to be ethical and verify information with concerned parties before disseminating it to the public as it has the potential to adversely affect the public perception and threaten national security.

Issued By:

Office of the Public Protector