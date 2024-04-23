PUBLIC WIFI LAUNCHED AT THE VICTORIA FALLS IN LIVINGSTONE

Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba says there is need to install public WiFi in some selected public places in Livingstone to help boost tourism in the City.

Mr Sikumba says having readily available internet connectivity in public spaces like the Victoria Falls, the main City market, the Intercity bus terminus and other places has potential to attract more tourists; as the internet will enable them share their experiences with others around the world at anytime.

Mr Sikumba, who is also Livingstone Member of Parliament said this at the official launch of the public WiFi by Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia at the Victoria Falls in Livingstone this morning.

The Minister said the initiative is timely as his Ministry has been looking for more ways on how to best market Livingstone City as the Tourist Capital of Zambia.

Mr Sikumba further said his Ministry is committed to digitizing the tourism sector by the second quarter of the year, to enhance the visitor experience at various tourist sites, a move which will help better tourism management and promotion.

And Speaking earlier, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mark Townsend said the installation of the public WiFi aims to enrich tourists’ experiences as they explore different destinations.

Meanwhile, Livingstone City Mayor Constance Muleabai thanked Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia for the gesture and called other stakeholders to come on board to contribute to the development of the City.