PUPIL IN TROUBLE FOR DAMAGING GLASS DOOR AT NAPSA OFFICES

AN 18-YEAR-OLD pupil is in trouble for damaging a door at one of the country’s currently busiest government offices-National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

The teenager of Ng’ombe Township has been charged with the offence of malicious damage to property after he allegedly broke a glass door at NASPA offices.

The incident allegedly happened on April 1 this year.

Allegations are that on the material day, the accused wilfully and unlawfully damaged a door at NAPSA valued at K13, 395, the property of NAPSA-Levy Junction, which is the head office.

The accused is appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Mwebantu