PUPIL UNLEASHES GRENADE ON FELLOWS INJURING TWO IN CHILANGA

Chilanga Police Station yesterday the July 24, 2023 at around 13:20 hours received a report from Clement Chinyama the headmaster at Grand IQ Primary School who informed the police that there was explosion at the school and two pupils were injured.

This occurred at around 13:10 hours on July 24, 2023 at Grand IQ Primary School.

Brief facts of the matter are that the pupils were on lunch time break and we’re relaxing.

Suddenly one of the boys announced that he had a new toy which he started playing with it together with the friends for a few minutes before it exploded.

Police rushed to the scene and found two pupils a boy aged Five and a girl aged Nine year were injured and both had deep cuts on the legs.

The victims were rushed to Chilanga clinic.

Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM Zambia that Police investigation revealed that it was a police grenade which had exploded.

He says information gathered around from the pupil was that the grenade was brought at the school by a five year old who told his friend that he had a toy and as he pulls the pin everyone should run.

Hamoonga says the boy tried to pull but he failed and gave it to the friend aged eight years who managed to pull the pin and the grenade went off injuring two pupils.

He says further information is that two are sons of police officers.

Hamoonga says the remains of the grenade were picked and an inquiry file has been opened and investigation instituted.

He says the victims were treated and later discharged from Chilanga clinic.