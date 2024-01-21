PUTIN: “WAR SHOULD HAVE ENDED A LONG TIME AGO”
In a recent speech Putin made the following points:
▪️”We have always cherished our Motherland; this tradition is passed from heart to heart.”
▪️”Ukraine has refused negotiations with Russia – fools, it should have ended long ago.”
▪️Putin declared a complete and absolute failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive.
▪️The strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on peaceful Russian citizens are an attempt to divert attention from their complete failure on the front.
▪️The sovereignty of Ukraine may suffer an irreparable blow, and it is the responsibility of the current authorities in Kiev.
▪️ Putin thanked the residents of border regions in Russia for their courage and unity, assuring that the authorities would support them.
▪️The unity of Russians and the development of their economy are a complete surprise for Russia’s adversaries.
▪️Putin described the strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on peaceful residents in Russia, including from MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System), as barbaric.
▪️The strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on peaceful residents in Russia aim to demonstrate to sponsors an alleged ability to resist Russia