QUESTIONS RAISED ON THE LITUNGA’S DECISION TO LEAVE BO WINA OUT ON EXCELLENCE WOMEN LIST OF BAROTSELAND.

Mama Inonge Wina wife to first Minister of Finance in 1964 Arthur Wina is the first woman to be Vice president of Zambia.

She was first appointed in 2015 when she served as PF National Chairperson and helped Edgar Lungu to secure the party presidency at the fierce battle to succeed President Michael Sata.

President Lungu after winning in that country’s by-election appointed her as Vice president of Zambia.

He then appointed her as running mate in 2016 election. She with him managed to win the election which then main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema disputed.

She decided to run for the Central Committee of PF portfolio but announced her retirement close to 2021 election which Edgar Lungu who run with Prof Nkandu Luo lost.

Mama Wina also served as Minister after she won the Nalolo seat in 2011 under PF. It is the only seat won in 2011 in Western province.

This is the seat she previous held under the UPND in 2001. She together with Sakwiba Sikota who had served as Anderson Mazoka Vice president left UPND in 2005 after he (Sikota) lost the contest to succeed Mazoka to Hakainde Hichilema.

They went to form a party called United Liberal Party which went into an electoral pact with PF. She with Given Lubinda then left Sikota’s ULP and became PF members.

Before joining politics, Mama Wina was a woman Rights Activist. She headed an NGO called NGOCC.

Some political Commentators are wondering why she has not made it to the list of women from Barotseland or Western province who were awarded as Women of Excellence during the 2022 Kuomboka traditional ceremony held over the weekend.

See those awarded on the photo who include among others for Inspector General of Police Stella Libongani, current speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Muti and former Minister, Ambassador Dr Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika.

11th April 2022 – Zambian Eye