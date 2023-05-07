RACHEAL KUNDANANJI BECOMES TOP SCORER

Zambian International, Racheal Kundananji scored a hat-trick to go top of the Goal Scorer chart in Spain.

She has now scored 22 goals and is second in the Spanish Women’s League scorers chart with two goals above reigning African female player of the year award winner and Barcelona’s , Asisat Oshoala who has 20 goals.

Credit ; Africa greats

