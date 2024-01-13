Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale passes away at age 83

Annie Nightingale, who was the first woman to host a show on Radio 1 and stayed on as a host for a long time, has passed away at 83.

Nightingale started working at the station in 1970 and was the only woman on the team for 12 years.

She loved many kinds of music, from rock and punk to electronic and rap.

She was on the radio until the end of last year with Annie Nightingale Presents.

Nightingale also hosted a music show on BBC Two called The Old Grey Whistle Test.

People are praising Nightingale a lot. DJ Annie Mac said she was a pioneer, brave, funny, and really good at her job.

On Instagram, she said: “This woman made a big impact on British TV and radio that will last forever. ” You should not underestimate it.

Zoe Ball, who works on BBC Radio 2, said she was very sad when she heard the news. She said that the person who passed away really loved music and was always looking for new songs and artists that had a big impact on our lives. She interviewed all kinds of musicians, DJs, and broadcasters and helped them get noticed.

Her family said that she died at her home in London after being sick for a short time.

“Annie was a leader and role model for lots of people. ” She still wanted to share her excitement with people all around the world on TV and radio, even after working for the BBC for over 60 years.

“Always remember how much of a good example she turned into. ” Refusing to back down from sexual prejudice and male fear inspired many young women who, like Annie, just wanted to share an awesome song they heard.

Watching Annie perform on TV in the 1970s, especially on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or listening to her play the newest techno music on Radio One shows that she always believed in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll.

They also said there will be a party to remember her in the spring.

‘A leader for women’

Nightingale hosted the Request Show on Radio 1 in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, and then started working the late-night shift. She sometimes presented shows on Radio 2, 5 Live and 6 Music, and also made documentaries.

“Every week at work is like a new exciting journey for me. ” “I like it,” she said in July. “People don’t get it. ” Many people stop enjoying pop music when they reach a certain age. I am still curious about where it is heading and the unexpected changes.

The DJ helped many artists start their careers and other DJs like Lauren Laverne, Jo Whiley, Zoe Ball, and Annie Mac recognized him as a pioneer.

Radio 1’s current boss Aled Haydn Jones said, “We are very sad to lose Annie. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. ”

Annie was a really good DJ, radio host, and reporter. She always supported new music and new artists in her job.

She was the first woman DJ on Radio 1 and for over 50 years, she paved the way for other women in the industry and in dance music.

“We lost a well-known person in broadcasting, and things will be different now because of Annie. ”

People in the music industry are saying nice things about Nightingale. DJ Stephanie Hirst said that she was an important woman in radio.

“Annie Nightingale has passed away,” she wrote on X, which used to be called Twitter.

DJ Dave Pearce said she was a very famous broadcaster who opened doors for many female DJs.

Nightingale’s last show was a “best of 2023” three-part series on 19 December.

After playing songs by Dimitri Vegas, Daft Punk, Sam Smith, and Bad Bunny, she ended the show by wishing listeners a “great Christmas”.

She said “lots of love, from me to you” as her last words on Radio 1.