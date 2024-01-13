RAINFORD KALABA ADVISES CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS TO WIN THEIR FIRST GAME

“Playing DR Congo is like a local derby, they are not a pushover side; they are a tough team. It being the first game, we have no option but to win it. Winning the first game is a must, as it will set the tone for the team in the tournament.

“We have a good squad that is full of quality and determined players who can go all the way. Following the coach’s instructions and believing in themselves is the key.”

“We will be watching from afar, but we will be with them in spirit. All the best to the team.”