VIDEO:RAINFORD KALABA ALIVE BUT CRITICAL – UTH

FORMER Chipolopolo skipper Rainford Kalaba who was today involved in a Road Traffic Accident is said to be in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mr Kalaba is said to have been taken into hospital unconscious.

University Teaching Hospital (UTH) (adult) Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda, in an interview, said Mr Kalaba is currently in ICU.

“He is still in ICU as he was brought in around 16:30 hours in an unconscious state. He is still alive and is working on him. We will keep updating you,” she said.

RAINFOLD KALABA ALIVE AND ADMITTED AT UTH-ADULT HOSPITAL

13th April, 2024- Mr Rainfold Kalaba was brought in between 15.40hrs and 16.20 hours after being involved in a road traffic accident.

Mr Kalaba is currently admitted at the University Teaching Hospital – Adult.

The situation is critical, as doctors are working round the clock to stabilise his condition.

Nzeba Chanda

Public Relations Officer

UTH-Adult Hospital