Rainford Kalaba evacuation depends on UTH recommendation – Health PS

Kalaba evacuation depends on UTH recommendation – Health PS

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that it can only consider evacuating Zambian soccer legend Rainford Kalaba on recommendation of the University Teaching Hospital – UTH

Commenting on Kalaba’s welfare on whether the Government will consider evacuating Kalaba to another Country with more advanced medical services for further medical attention, Ministry of health permanent secretary – PS administration Dr. Christopher Simoonga revealed to ZBT in an exclusive interview that for any medical evacuations to be made, recommendation have to come from UTH.

“All evacuations are a recommendation of UTH. The Ministry does not evacuate patients unless recommended by the medical team from UTH when a patient needs further management,” said Simoonga.

Kalaba is currently receiving medical attention at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after being involved in a nasty road traffic accident on kafue road.-ZBT