UPDATE ON MR. RAINFORD KALABA’S CONDITION.

19th April, 2024.

Mr. Kalaba’s condition has greatly improved and is stable. He took his first meal today, his fully conscious and able to talk.

However, the medical team continues to provide close monitoring and care.

We shall continue to update the general public on his condition.

Nzeba Chanda

Public Relations Officer

University Teaching Hospital-Adult