BREAKING NEWS:

RAINFORD KALABA IN GHASTLY ROAD MISHAP, LADY DIES ON THE SPOT

Former Zambian midfield genius and AfCON winner Rainford ‘Master’ KALABA has been involved in a ghastly road accident along Lusaka – Kafue road.

A yet to be identified lady who was in the former player’s vehicle died on the spot.

Our prayers are with him.

(Pictures from accident scene too gruesome to post)