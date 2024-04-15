Rainford Kalaba’s Condition Improves – UTH

KALABA’S CONDITION IMPROVES – UTH

The University Teaching Hospital-UTH says former Chipolopolo player RAINFORD KALABA’s condition is slowly improving .

UTH Adult Public Relations Officer NZEBA CHANDA has told ZNBC News in an interview that KALABA is responding well to treatment compared to the day he was taken to the hospital after the accident.

Ms. CHANDA says the Doctors attending to the former Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe midfielder, have noted that he is now responsive to sounds and touch.

She further says KALABA is currently in a stable condition, which is encouraging news for his recovery.

Ms. CHANDA added that the Medical professionals at the hospital are diligently monitoring his progress and ensuring that he receives the best possible care and treatment to facilitate his continued improvement.

She has assured members of the public that the Hospital will continue providing updates on KALABA’s condition.