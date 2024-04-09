RAINS COMING, FARMERS URGED TO SECURE CROPS

The Meteorology Department has warned farmers and the general public to ensure that they secure crops that could be destroyed during this period when most parts of the country are expected to experience some rain.

A Senior Meteorologist, Peggy Thole has confirmed that rainfall activities are expected to continue in the next 10 days and farmers should consider making use of the moisture that will be made available during this period.

Ms. Thole has further clarified that this rain is an indication of the end of the season.

CREDIT: Diamond TV

(Picture from file)