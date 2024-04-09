RAINS COMING, FARMERS URGED TO SECURE CROPS
The Meteorology Department has warned farmers and the general public to ensure that they secure crops that could be destroyed during this period when most parts of the country are expected to experience some rain.
A Senior Meteorologist, Peggy Thole has confirmed that rainfall activities are expected to continue in the next 10 days and farmers should consider making use of the moisture that will be made available during this period.
Ms. Thole has further clarified that this rain is an indication of the end of the season.
CREDIT: Diamond TV
(Picture from file)
Meteorological department stop misleading people, you told people not to plant early yet you had no clue a servere drought was underway, those who didn’t listen have good crops but us who followed your flowed advise have our crops doomed.
Kindly just report on cloud cover stop telling farmers what to do.
I will never follow your advice it’s fake news