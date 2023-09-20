RAMAPHOSA CALLS FOR LIFTING OF SANCTIONS AGAINST ZIMBABWE

…as he addresses UNGA in New York



New York-The President of South Africa H.E Cyril Ramaphosa has called on world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly so-called UNGA to work on lifting sanctions against Zimbabwe.



President Ramaphosa told the captive audience that the ´untold misery´ Zimbabweans suffer because of western imposed sanctions are now spilling over the borders of the neighbouring countries and must be stopped.



The sanctions are hurting innocent people in Zimbabwe while world leaders especially from the west watch.

President Ramaphosa also bemoaned the fact that the west spends billions if not trillions of dollars funding conflicts instead of funding poverty reduction in developing countries.



Analysts have hailed President Ramaphosa´s open call for lifting crippling sanctions against Zimbabwe that have been in place since about 2003.



Key world leaders have conspicuously chosen to stay away from the UNGA for the first time namely Emmanuel Macron of France, China´s Xi Jinping, Britain’s Rushi Sunaki and President Vladmir Putin have all stayed away living only Joe Biden and Volodymir Zelensky of Ukraine.

In August President Xi preferred to travel to Johannesburg for the BRICS+six rather than travel to New York as many continue to question the ´hegemony ‘or US and allies’ dominance while supporting, increasingly a ´multi polar´ world.

SOURCE: UNGA