Rap artist Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape and sex trafficking by a female singer Cassie

Ex lover accuses P Diddy of rape

Rap artist Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape and sex trafficking by a female singer.

In a lawsuit seen by the BBC, ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura said she was trapped for a decade in a cycle of abuse and violence.

Mr Combs – who has also gone by the stage name Puff Daddy – denies the allegations, accusing the singer of trying to extort him.

His lawyer said the claims were “offensive and outrageous”.

Ms Ventura – an R&B singer and dancer who performs under the stage name Cassie – alleges that the rap producer raped and beat her over 10 years starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

