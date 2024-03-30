Rapper 50 Cent has denied allegations that he raped and physically abused his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy.

This comes shortly after model Daphne Joy shared a post on her Instagram Story, in response to news that she is accused in producer Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy of being Diddy’s sex worker.

She also slammed 50 Cent’s recent comments where he clowned her about the allegations, and accused him raping and physically assaulting her during their time together.

“Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,” Joy wrote in a lengthy post. “We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

She continued, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Reacting to the claims, a rep for the rapper issued a statement, which reads: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

The allegations against 50 Cent came after it was reported that the musician was seeking sole custody of their son after Joy was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the media mogul of sex trafficking and abuse.

Joy was named in the suit alongside Combs’ ex-girlfriend Yung Miami as someone who allegedly received financial compensation for sex work with the Bad Boy Records founder.

50 Cent and Daphne Joy dated in 2011 before welcoming their son, Sire, in 2012, but broke up shortly after.