Rapper among inmates freed after Sierra Leone failed coup

Sierra Leonean authorities have freed 352 prisoners, including popular rapper Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as Boss LAJ, who was serving a nine-year sentence for robbery.

The move follows a new year’s pardon on Monday by President Julius Maada Bio, the country’s information ministry said.

Just over a month ago, more than 20 people were killed and around 2,000 prisoners escaped in an alleged coup attempt.

Boss LAJ, who was one of the escapees, later handed himself back to prison authorities in the capital, Freetown.

“Today, the president has released our brother King Boss La and 351 other inmates across the country,” Information Minister Chernor Bah told the AFP news agency.

The minister said the rapper “demonstrated good civic citizenship” when he voluntarily returned back to prison.

Some of the inmates released, including 11 women, were serving time for “minor crimes”, prison authorities said.

Boss LAJ gained prominence with song lyrics criticising President Bio’s government.

More than 80 people, mainly military officers, were arrested over the alleged attempted coup.