American rapper, Jeezy is now asking for primary custody of his and Jeannie Mai’s young daughter amid their messy divorce.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed new legal docs asking a judge to toss out the current custody and parenting time arrangement he hashed out in mediation with his estranged wife, and now requesting that his daughter be allowed to live with him full-time.

In the document, Jeezy said he initially agreed to move to the basement amid their breakup. However, he says Jeannie later moved out of their family home and took their little girl with her.

Jeezy alleges Jeannie has since tasked her brother and mother with the majority of the care of 2-year-old Monaco, claiming Jeannie’s extensive travel schedule isn’t good for their kid and adding that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with their child for nearly 2 months.

In the docs, Jeezy says the child would have more stability if he had primary physical custody and that’s what he’s now asking a judge to enforce.

This comes almost four months after Jeannie hit back at Jeezy for claiming she was gatekeeping Monaco from him. At the time, Jeannie said she had accommodated all of Jeezy’s visitation requests including time over the holidays.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage in September 2023, and the pair have been battling it out in court ever since.