Rapper Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl shows celebrating 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle 

Snoop Dogg has canceled his Hollywood Bowl shows celebrating 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle in solidarity with striking Hollywood actors and writers

The 51-year-old rapper posted a message on Instagram announcing the cancellations after earlier postponing the shows in June in support of the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America.

‘We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,’ Snoop posted.

‘We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work,’ he added.

The Long Beach, California native posted on Instagram on June 2 that the shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle were being postponed due to the strike by writers that started on May 2.

‘Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023,’ Snoop posted on June 2.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) representing actors went on strike July 14 over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The anniversary shows were going to be produced by rapper Dr. Dre, 58, who also produced Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle.

The Hollywood Bowl described the shows as Snoop bringing together ‘some of his best friends — plus conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra — to re-create ‘Gin and Juice,’ ‘What’s My Name,’ ‘Lodi Dodi,’ and more.’