RATIFICATION OF THE LOBITO CORRIDOR BIRTH OF A NEW ERA IN THE TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS SECTOR, TAYALI

LUSAKA, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Hon. MUSEBA FRANK TAYALI, MP says the ratification of the Lobito Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency (LCTTFA) brings to the table a new lease of life for Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

He said the ratification of the Lobito Corridor Agreement is a clear sign changing the narrative of a land-locked country to that of a land-linked country.

In this Corridor the countries involved are Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The three countries met in Lobito in January 2023 and signed the agreement that facilitated the establishment of the Corridor for the purpose of promoting efficient transport and logistics system of goods and services.

The Corridor will also promote the development of transport infrastructure and economic activities within the area.

The area has great economic potential owing to the existence of the rich agricultural, fish, minerals, tourism and energy resources.

Hon. TAYALI is optimistic that the Corridor will ensure an open and competitive trade environment for member countries and beyond their boundaries.

The Minister says what Government has done is in line with the New Dawn Government’s aspiration of turning the country into an export-led growth and middle-income country by 2030.

As Zambia has had no proper connectivity with Angola, the ratification of the Lobito Corridor Agreement will entail the expansion and mordenisation of the Port of Lobito, construction of a new railway line from Luacano in Angola to Chingola in Zambia, and the main roads within the Corridor.

The telecommunication system would have to be developed and modernised in order to enhance communication and connectivity.

And for the road network, the works shall involve construction of the bridges, drainage systems and pavements.

The road projects in the Corridor will be: the Joao Chaves-Jimbe (260km), Kolwezi – Kipushi (180km), Solwezi – Kipushi (140km) and Manyinga – Jimbe (374km). Under the railway sector are: Luacano – Jimbe (259km) and Jimbe – Chingola (574km).

Various One Stop Border Posts will also be developed at Jimbe Border (between Angola-Zambia), Kipushi Border (between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia) and Kambimba Border (between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia).

The outlined Corridor project priority list is key to the envisaged development of the Infrastructure Master Plan identified by the Committee of Ministers’ Meeting from the three countries held in December 2023 in Lobito, Angola.

Issued by:

Original Copy Signed

NDUBI R. MVULA

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER