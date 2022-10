Ray J leaves troubling post on Instagram about suicide

After the musician uploaded a troubling Instagram photo, Ray J’s followers are alarmed.

The father of two posted a video to Instagram of what appears to be a sizable body of water with a tall structure in the distance.

“If it wasn’t for my kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned the video.

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to express concern for him.