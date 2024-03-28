Real Madrid prevented me from taking national team job – Mourinho

Former Roma, Chelsea, Manchester United and Porto boss, Jose Mourinho has revealed that he had the opportunity of managing a national team job but that Real Madrid prevented him.

The currently unemployed tactician stated that Portugal offered him a job twice but due to club engagement could not accept it..

“I had the door open to be Portugal coach twice.” He told TribalFootball

“First time when I was at Real Madrid but Florentino told me, ‘no chance’.

“The second time was at Roma, I was sacked a few months later… but I don’t regret that because I’m happy with the reason.

Mourinho said earlier this week: “I want to work in the summer, I want to work.”