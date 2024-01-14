REALITY DAWNS ON MILES SAMPA

…only 11 people comprised the so-called Central Commitee Meeting with heavy police presence at great cost…

Zambia Whistleblower wrote:

The Patriotic Front Miles Sampa’s faction had its so-called Central Committee Meeting yesterday at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka with heavy State Police on standby.

One major positive outcome of the Miles Sampa faction Central Committee Meeting is that finally reality has dawned on Miles Sampa and his financiers. Sampa has no following at all.

He has no notable person among the members of the Central Committee that can help him drive his agenda and that of his sponsors.

The 11 people that he mobilised yet at great cost to converge at the Radisson Blu are all nonentities.

We doubt if a quorum was even achieved according to the Patriotic Front Constitution. We are told the PF has 80 members of the Central Committee.

Even Sampa’s own Social media postings show several empty spaces in the room. For the doubting Thomases, it is now extremely clear that Mr. Sampa’s project is a failed project.

Those sponsoring him should instead donate all the financial resources towards the fight against Cholera. Miles Sampa is going nowhere with his project. That Central Committee was Madimbi.

Anyway we can not blame the participants. With this biting economy, we are sure the few who attended wanted some allowances to help make ends meet.

Simply put, Miles Sampa’s Central Committee Meeting was a flop and his sponsors must be very annoyed with him. Money down the drain.

Meanwhile, Police in Eastern Province have arrested the suspects in the matter in which two of Mr. Sampa’s henchmen are alleged to have been victimised and assaulted. The Zambian Whistleblower would like to ask the Zambia Police Service some few questions.

Why is it so difficult for Police in Zambia to charge people with the correct charge that can stand in court?

We have observed that it is very common for the Zambia Police to charge suspects with charges that are exaggerated and later fail to stand in court.

This is a clear example that the Police at times are used to fix political opponents. For example the case of Obvious Mwaliteta and others who had gone to protect their party votes. Though they may have taken the law in their hands, we do not think they should have been charged with aggravated robbery.

That is what we are sensing in the Petauke case. The Police should learn to charge suspects appropriately and not use their powers to fix people on behalf of politicians.

What is the purpose of charging people with charges that are non bailable, keep them in Remand prison for a long time before trial and later they are acquitted?

That is not justice. It is abuse of the Police powers. We urge the Police to always strive to charge people appropriately. The Police themselves are also potential law breakers. Do unto others as you would have them do unto You.