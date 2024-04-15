REAPONSE TO ECL STATEMENT AT REFORMED CHURCH IN ZAMBIA IN CHIPATA

By Mark Simuuwe

Former Zambia’s Republican President Edgar Lungu says leaders must not tell lies after which he made a contribution of K10,000 at RCZ in Chipata .

ECL is currently trending as the noisiest former president in the world .

A day ago in Chipata , ECL made reference to the current leadership in Zambia .

RESPONSE :

1. ECL is right by saying leaders must not tell the truth as he did when he lied that HH committed treason in Mongu and maliciously incarcerated him for 127 days and arrested him 15times for no reason ;

2. ECL should have taken this opportunity to repent for causing so much ethnic hegemony after firing or retiring in national interest some over 3000 civil servants that came from other regions ;

3. He should repent for assuming together with his then Vice President

that UPND were the ones who set City Market on fire during his tenure , had them arrested for no reason yet he knew exactly who did that ;God hates those who tell lies ;

4. ECL should have told the truth who the real gassers at his time were and why some of the PF members and officials were arrested for the same and later released in Chingola ;let ECL tell us who Kongolo (Witchdoctor) was in his entourage, as cited by President Fresher Siwale on Prime TV ;

5. ECL should tell the truth on why he had over 3000 ghost workers on government payroll and where the money the ghost workers were paid went ;God does not like thieves !

6. ECL must tell the truth on why some of his associates have forefeited properties to the state; God does not like thieves !

7. ECL must tell us the real price of the fire trucks during the controversial fire tenders ;God does not like thieves !

8. ECL must must tell us the real price of Ambulances that cost over $ 288,000 beyond the market price at his time ;God does not like thieves !

9. ECL must tell the truth on what happened to the Mukula logs that were seized and the real price they were sold at since the price indicated in China was different from what government in Zambia declared ; God does not like liars ;

10. Let ECL also repent for the bloodshed he caused under his leadership which saw Nsama Nsama , Joseph Kaunda , Mapenzi Chibulo , among others to die ;God does not like murderers ;

11. ECL does not know why he was voted out even after he established Christians for Lungu; God does not like those who abuse His name for selfish personal things ;

12. ECL must repent from his barbaric bloody leadership that saw what looked like state sponsored terrorism in which citizens who wore opposition regalia were met with machetes , guns and insults .

Conclusion:

ECL must appreciate the peace he is enjoying such that he is even able to go round churches to worship . At his time politicians were attacked and tear-gassed even during church gatherings at times . Many citizens may recall the tear-gassing of Dr Nevers Mumba in a church in Eastern Province.

Today , ECL is in all the churches deceiving congregants thinking they do not know him well . ECL should heal from the loss and must learn to let go and accept that he lost elections. It was time for citizens to reject him and he must understand that it is his poor and bad leadership which made citizens get rid of him .

Today , he can’t still see that only those who deceived him that he was going to win in 2021 are still deceiving him .

His bitterness and pain for the loss is not good for his health. High BP is real , the earlier he lets go the better even for his health .

Let him also admonish those extorting his money that it is time for him to retire and let go ; he must allow himself to remain a statesman and rest .

Ends //