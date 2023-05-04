Recent activities at the residence of Edgar Lungu including his social media comments have unsettled President HH- Father Frank Bwalya

SOCIALIST PARTY ZAMBIA PRESS STATEMENT

THURSDAY 4TH MAY 2023

The shameful attempt by Zambia Police and other security wings to storm the residence of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu yesterday should be understood as flexing of muscles by President Hakainde Hichilema to send a strong message that he had power to fix the former president and his family using the state apparatus.

The idea was to tell Dr. Lungu “I can fix you ngoletumpa.” (If you get silly)

It is common knowledge that the recent activities at the residence of Dr. Lungu including his social media comments have unsettled President Hichilema. This was confirmed by his action to spend more time talking about the previous ruling party than labour issues in his speech at the Labour Day commemoration in Lusaka on Monday.

In fact, Mr. Hichilema’s public comments recently expose his preoccupation with the possibility of losing power to his predecessor.

Therefore, we wish to advise President Hichilema to stop abusing the security wings because it would undermine their integrity and compromise their professionalism apart from making Zambia a laughing stock.

We also wish to advise President Hichilema that previous abuse of the police against him or anyone else will not make Zambians see nothing wrong with him abusing the police as witnessed at the residence of former president Dr. Lungu.

Finally, and importantly, we continue to demand that Mr. Hichilema concentrate on fixing the economy and bettering the lives of Zambians.

He should not forget that Zambians did not vote for him to fix somebody but the problems causing the cost of living to rise and lack of jobs, to mention but a few.

Frank Bwalya

SPOKESPERSON