Reckless Malawi Kwacha’s devaluation effect: Airtel voice, data bundles up

Airtel Malawi Plc, a leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Malawi, wishes to inform its customers of a major restructuring of its Chezani Voice and Data bundle portfolios to simplify the portfolios for our customers and also change in prices effective from December 5, 2023.

This follows President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government’s 44% Malawi Kwacha devaluation effected early last month which has pushed prices for goods and services up.

In a press statement issued on December 1, 2023, Airtel says, “The prices have on average been revised upwards by 15% and 20% for voice and data bundles respectively. The prices for some bundles have been reduced while others remain unchanged.

“The change is just a partial cost recovery and has been necessitated by the country’s recent developments in macro-economic factors which include cumulative loss of value of the Kwacha by 64% since June 2023 and subsequent increase in electricity tariffs by 18% in September 2023 and the increase in diesel price by 42.4%,” reads part of the statement.

Airtel’s statement adds, “These costs form a major part of our operational costs daily and have since significantly increased the cost of doing business for Airtel Malawi plc. At this level of cost escalation, it is unsustainable to continue at the current price levels.

“Airtel must continue to be sustainable so that it can further invest in the network and ensure better service delivery to its customers. All these changes have been approved by MACRA”.