RECOGNIZED COLLEGES OF EDUCATION BY TCZ IN LUSAKA PROVINCE AS OF 28/02/2020
1. Mwarona College of Education
2. YMCA – Lusaka Metropolitan College
3. Makeni College of Education
4. Leading College of Education
5. KAM College of Education
6. Kafue Institute of Teacher Education
7. Leomwe College of Education
8. Tick College of Education
9. Glory Academy College of Education
10. Lusaka Business and Technical College
11. Evelyn Hone College of Applied Science and Commerce
12. Zambia Institute of Special Education
13. Global Trends Academy
14. ICOF University
15. Fairview College of Education
16. Great North Road College of Education
17. Northern Kafue College of Education
18. Chongwe College of Education
19. Kafue Institute of Health Sciences Education
20. Zambia Centre for Professional Training and Consultancy
21. Natural Resources Development College
22. Delta College
23. Zambia College of Built Environment
24. Little Woods College of Education
25. Nuvian College of Education
26. Everstone University College
27. NorthEnd State University
28. SADTCO
29. Crescent College of Education
30. Smart Mutaiwa College of Education
By ODF