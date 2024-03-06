RECOGNIZED COLLEGES OF EDUCATION BY TCZ IN LUSAKA PROVINCE AS OF 28/02/2020

0

RECOGNIZED COLLEGES OF EDUCATION BY TCZ IN LUSAKA PROVINCE AS OF 28/02/2020

1. Mwarona College of Education

2. YMCA – Lusaka Metropolitan College

3. Makeni College of Education

4. Leading College of Education

5. KAM College of Education

6. Kafue Institute of Teacher Education

7. Leomwe College of Education

8. Tick College of Education

9. Glory Academy College of Education

10. Lusaka Business and Technical College

11. Evelyn Hone College of Applied Science and Commerce

12. Zambia Institute of Special Education

13. Global Trends Academy

14. ICOF University

15. Fairview College of Education

16. Great North Road College of Education

17. Northern Kafue College of Education

18. Chongwe College of Education

19. Kafue Institute of Health Sciences Education

20. Zambia Centre for Professional Training and Consultancy

21. Natural Resources Development College

22. Delta College

23. Zambia College of Built Environment

24. Little Woods College of Education

25. Nuvian College of Education

26. Everstone University College

27. NorthEnd State University

28. SADTCO

29. Crescent College of Education

30. Smart Mutaiwa College of Education

By ODF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here